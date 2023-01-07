AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit is investigating overnight burglaries at apartments near Berkman Dr. and U.S. 290, according to a press release.

The release states that these burglaries were committed with the “intent to commit sexual assault.”

A suspect description provided by the agency says that the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in their 30s, standing between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, with a slender build and short brown hair. The suspect may also have facial hair.

APD asks city residents to make sure that their doors and windows are secure at night.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries can call APD at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.