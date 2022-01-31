APD seeks suspect who shot, killed man inside car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators with APD say a man was shot inside a car in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Elmont Drive in the middle of the day.

This happened on Thursday, Jan. 27 around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses told police a man approached the victim in a parking lot, demanded money, shot the victim then ran away.

The victim, identified by police as 20-year-old Jose Rangel Mata, was a passenger in the car. The driver took him to a nearby minor emergency clinic after the shooting. That’s where APD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the emergency call, and despite their lifesaving measures, Mata died.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen running into the Ballpark North Apartments located at 4600 Elmont drive, a couple of blocks away from where the shooting happened.

Police say the suspect is a man in his early 20s, thin-to-medium build, with short hair and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s homicide unit at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.