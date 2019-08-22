APD seeks help identifying suspects in July armed robbery of grocery store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for public help in identifying two suspects in a July armed robbery of a grocery store in east Austin.

Police say just before 9:40 p.m. July 28, a woman reported that two men robbed the Quick Stop Grocery store at 1197 Hargrave Street. The victim told police they “threatened her with a weapon,” and demanded money before running away. They took an undisclosed amount of money.

Almost a month later, police released security footage with hopes that the public can help identify the men.

The first suspect is described as being about 5’11” tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was about 30 years old and was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a black baseball cap with white writing, a black T-shirt with a white undershirt and maroon pants.

The second suspect was about 5’9″ with a medium build. He was about 20 years old and was last seen wearing a dark blue or black hoodie and gray sweat pants.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspects, you’re asked to contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers hotline at (512) 472-TIPS.