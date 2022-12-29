AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department released information to help find an endangered baby who was reported missing Dec. 8, according to an APD news release.

Two-month-old Novah White was reported missing at approximately 2:40 p.m., Dec. 8 to APD, the release said. The current well-being of Novah was unknown as of Thursday.

Furthermore, police said investigative details were delayed, due to the family’s lack of cooperation.

Investigators with Child Protective Services reported significant concerns for the mother, Kayla Washington, and the father, Samuel Travis White, due to drug use and domestic violence in the home, the release said.

Detectives also believe Washington allowed White to care for their other children, despite his known violent history, the release said.

Kayla A’shon Washington, 29 (APD Photo) Samuel Travis White, 35 (APD Photo)

According to police, the last known residence of Washington was in the 6400 block of Loyola Lane. Detectives said they are looking for both Washington and White.

CPS has Washington’s other children in custody, but Washington refused to let CPS check on Novah’s welfare and had not responded to APD detectives by phone or email, the release said.

Anyone with any information should call 9-1-1, or the APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.