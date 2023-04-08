AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department said its Vehicular Homicide unit was searching for leads in a fatal January hit-and-run crash.

APD said the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street. The pedestrian involved was identified as 63-year-old Floyd Elem. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives said they believe a woman who was driving a teal-colored Jeep may have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident was asked to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.