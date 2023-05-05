Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it was searching for an armed suspect who robbed and pepper-sprayed a store employee April 17 in southeast Austin.

APD said its robbery unit needed help identifying the suspect involved in the aggravated robbery that happened at 9:13 a.m., at the Furia Western Wear store at 5717 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

Austin Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at a store employee and demanded money from the cash register. APD said the employee complied and did not resist.

Police said the suspect also took the employee’s purse and stole her personal property.

“During the robbery, the suspect pepper-sprayed the victim and left the store,” APD said.

Images of armed robbery suspect from April 17 incident in southeast Austin (APD photos)

The suspect was described as a 5’8” Hispanic man weighing 180 lbs. Police said he was between the ages of 40 and 50. APD said he was clean-shaven and last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black knit cap and black pants.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.