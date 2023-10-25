AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are searching for a man in connection with a theft at a north Austin jewelry store.

Image of suspect from theft (APD photo)

APD said the theft occurred Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. at Delitzel Jewelry, located at 917 W. Anderson Lane.

Police said the suspect went into the jewelry store and asked about a gold chain. According to APD, as the store employee removed the gold chain from the jewelry case, the suspect grabbed it and ran out.

APD described the suspect as a 5’5” or 5’6” Hispanic man between the ages of 16 and 17 with a thin build and weighing approximately 130 lbs.

Police said the suspect had a goatee/mustache and short black hair. According to police, he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts with a red/white stripe down the side.

APD said anyone with information could submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.