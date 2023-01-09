AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department announced Monday it is searching for a suspect’s vehicle wanted in connection with an October 2022 deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in south Austin, the agency confirmed in an APD news release.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St., right near the Interstate 35 service road, APD said.

The victim was identified as Doris Pitsenberger, 76. Preliminary investigation from the Austin Police Department showed that Pitsenberger was crossing the road when she was hit by the vehicle.

Pitsenberger died on the scene, police said. The driver did not stay at the scene of the crash.

Detectives believe the suspect’s vehicle fits the description of a dark-colored, early 2000s model GMC Yukon SUV or a Sierra pickup truck. The right headlight/signal light may have damage due to the crash, the release said.

The vehicle description is below:

Early 2000s model

GMC

Sierra pickup truck or Yukon SUV

Possible damage on its right headlight and right signal light

Images provided by the Austin Police Department

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.