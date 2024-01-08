Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for three suspects who were involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on Dec. 31.

According to the Austin Police Department, the incidents happened at the following places/times:

1:03 a.m. at 11135 North Interstate Highway 35 Service Road NB – Whataburger

10:27 a.m. at 10014 North Lamar Boulevard – La Buena Market

10:31 a.m. at 9600 block of North Interstate Highway 35 Service Road SB

The suspects, described below, threatened employees at Whataburger and La Buena Market at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in a black Honda Civic with cash, cigarettes, and other unpaid items, according to APD.

APD said after they left the second robbery scene, the suspects fired at another vehicle driving on the highway.

The suspects are described as Spanish speakers with foreign accents.

Suspect 1 is described by APD as:

Hispanic man

Spanish speaking

Approximately 25-35 years old

Approximately 5’ 8” tall

Heavy set, possibly 200 lbs.

Armed with a two-tone black and tan semiautomatic pistol

Last seen wearing work boots, blue jeans, yellow Clyde Johnson Roofing work vest, orange shirt, and F-35 logo baseball cap

"Suspect 1" involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year's Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

“Suspect 1” involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year’s Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

“Suspect 1” involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year’s Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

Suspect 2 is described by APD as:

Hispanic man

Spanish speaking

Approximately 25-35 years old

Approximately 5’ 8” tall

Heavy set, possibly 160 lbs.

Armed with a black shotgun

Last seen wearing work boots, blue jeans, burnt orange hooded sweatshirt with white shoulders

"Suspect 2" involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year's Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

“Suspect 2” involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year’s Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

Suspect 3 is described by APD as:

Hispanic man

Spanish speaking

Approximately 22-25 years of age

Approximately 5’ 6” tall

Lean build, possibly 150 lbs.

Armed with a black semiautomatic rifle

Last seen wearing black jacket, grey pants, gray shoes

"Suspect 3" involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year's Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

“Suspect 3” involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year’s Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

“Suspect 3” involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year’s Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

The suspect vehicle is an older model four-door, black Honda Civic with tinted windows and black rims. It’s possibly bearing a Nevada or North Dakota license plate.

Suspect vehicle in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated assault on New Year's Eve, 2023. (Austin Police Department photo)

Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.