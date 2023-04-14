AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police provided an update Friday for a Wednesday evening fatal crash.

APD said officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a bicyclist in the 9000 block of the southbound Frontage Road of Interstate 35.

Police said the bicyclist, later identified as 62-year-old Ramon Clemente Nolasco, was riding north on his bicycle along the sidewalk when a Yukon pulled out of a private driveway and hit him. The driver then left the scene without stopping or calling 911, according to police.

APD said Nolasco was taken to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a four-door black GMC Yukon.

The suspect driver was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with thick, curly, black hair, and he was last seen wearing a construction reflective vest. The suspect passenger was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man last seen wearing a construction reflective vest.

APD said this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 30th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 30 fatalities for the year.

Police said that anyone with information surrounding this crash should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. APD said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.