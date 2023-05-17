AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying suspects wanted in a deadly southeast Austin robbery that occurred earlier this week, according to a APD news release.

At approximately 2:49 p.m. Monday, officers received a report regarding a shooting in the 7700 block of Springfield Drive, the release said. The caller told police there was a man shot inside a vehicle.

On-scene officers found the driver of the vehicle, Brian Serrano, 19, with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Serrano died on the scene.

A woman, who was not identified by police Wednesday and was a passenger inside the vehicle, had non-serious injuries from debris during the shooting, the release said.

According to police, investigators believe this started as a robbery committed by several suspects unknown to Serrano and the woman and then escalated to murder. Police said the suspects abandoned their stolen vehicle and left the area in another one.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 29th homicide of 2023, according to police.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.