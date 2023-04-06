AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Police said detectives were searching for several suspects after multiple calls reporting shots fired on March 31 at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Martin Court.

APD said the calls came in at approximately 9:52 p.m., and when APD arrived, officers noticed an apartment with several bullet holes.

“A family, including small children, was inside the residence during the shooting. No one was injured by the bullets that hit the apartment,” Austin Police said.

According to APD, officers obtained video from security cameras, and it showed several men walking in the area — two holding handguns. The full video from APD can be viewed here.

“One of the armed men begins yelling. The video shows a second suspect, wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, taking out a handgun and shooting several times toward the apartment,” Austin Police said.

APD asked for anyone with any information to submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.