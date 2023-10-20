AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in a north Austin aggravated robbery.
According to police, the robbery occurred at 1:44 a.m. Oct. 2 at a 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of East Howard Lane.
Police said the suspect “aggressively” entered the store and then threatened the employee with a gun before stealing cash and several packs of Newport cigarettes.
APD described the suspect as a 5’ 10” to 6’0” tall Black man between 20 to 30 years of age and weighing 230 to 250 lbs. Police said the suspect was armed with a black handgun.
According to APD, the suspect was last seen wearing a white floppy hat, white shirt or fabric covering the lower portion of his face, a white long-sleeve shirt, white and gray gloves, blue and white plaid pants, and gray and red sneakers.
Police asked that anyone with any information contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
APD said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.