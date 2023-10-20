AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in a north Austin aggravated robbery.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 1:44 a.m. Oct. 2 at a 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of East Howard Lane.

Police said the suspect “aggressively” entered the store and then threatened the employee with a gun before stealing cash and several packs of Newport cigarettes.

APD described the suspect as a 5’ 10” to 6’0” tall Black man between 20 to 30 years of age and weighing 230 to 250 lbs. Police said the suspect was armed with a black handgun.

According to APD, the suspect was last seen wearing a white floppy hat, white shirt or fabric covering the lower portion of his face, a white long-sleeve shirt, white and gray gloves, blue and white plaid pants, and gray and red sneakers.

North Austin aggravated robbery suspect seen on surveillance video (APD photos)

Police asked that anyone with any information contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

APD said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.