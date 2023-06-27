Editor’s Note: Above surveillance video from Royal Blue Grocery on Third Street in downtown Austin shows an alleged thief shoving a store employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown Austin robbery assault, APD said in a news release Tuesday.

Shortly after 8 p.m., June 17, officers responded to Royal Blue Grocery, 301 Brazos Street, in reference to the assault, the release said.

An employee confronted the suspect and attempted to recover the merchandise, but the suspect hit and injured the store employee, police said. The suspect then left the store.

“I was just really scared,” said Shyla Guthrie, the worker who was attacked.

Images provided by the Austin Police Department

She said the same man stole from the store earlier in the day, and she called police when he came back and loitered outside.

When he came back into the store, she told him to leave and said he tried to walk out with a handful of T-shirts.

“Wanted to recover those things because they’re pricey,” she said. “I’m honestly just so sick of constant theft.”

A description of the suspect is listed below:

Black man

30-40 years of age

Thin build

Black Hair

Goatee

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a baseball cap (under an orange hoodie), and a gray jacket

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.