AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in south Austin June 14, APD said in a news release Thursday.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., APD officers responded to the crash in the 2100 block of East Riverside Drive near Raising Canes, police said.

On-scene officers found a man lying on the road next to the median, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The victim has since been released, police said.

In surveillance footage released by APD, the driver of a black Sedan hit the victim, which threw him into the median before the driver drove away eastbound on East Riverside Drive, police said.

APD said details regarding the suspect vehicle were limited and are seeking the public’s help to help identify it. The vehicle was described as a black Sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.