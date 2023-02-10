AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in two bank robberies, according to a news release from APD.
The first robbery occurred Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 S. Congress Ave. The second robbery occurred Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 W. North Loop Blvd., police said.
According to police, the suspect entered both banks and gave a teller a note demanding money and threatening violence. The suspect left both banks after receiving the money.
The suspect description is below:
- Black male
- Approximately 6’ tall
- 240-250 lbs.
- 30-50 years of age
During the Jan. 26 robbery, the suspect was described as wearing the items below:
- White “Puma” brand hoodie sweatshirt
- Black puffy jacket
- Blue “Champion” brand sweatpants with green lettering on the left side
- Yeezy Foam Runner off-white color slide sandals
- White surgical mask, black durag
During the Feb. 6 robbery, the suspect was described as wearing the items below:
- Square-framed black glasses
- Blue/White flat-brimmed “Red Dirt” trucker-style hat
- Blue/White flannel shirt
- Blue jeans
- Gray boat shoes
Anyone with details should call APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092.
You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.