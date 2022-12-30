AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating another “jugging” theft that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD press release.

APD said the crime occurred around noon Thursday at a Bank of America location on South Congress Ave.

According to police, the suspect drove a dark gray Ford Fusion with dark tinted windows during the incident. The male suspect exited the vehicle and attacked an older woman, causing multiple injuries before stealing a large amount of money from her, the release said.

Suspect vehicle from Dec. 29 jugging in south Austin (Courtesy APD)

APD defines jugging as a form of robbery. A criminal follows a victim from a bank, ATM or check-cashing store to their next location. Once there, the suspect threatens or assaults the victim, demanding or taking the money, police said.

APD encourages people to be alert of their surroundings at all times for their safety.

As of now, there have been approximately 140 robbery/jugging cases in 2022, the release said.

Anyone with any information about this case should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.