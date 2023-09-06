AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in connection with a north Austin hit-and-run crash.

APD said the crash occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Interstate 35 frontage road at Howard Lane.

According to police, the driver of a suspect vehicle rear-ended the victim, which caused significant damage to both vehicles. APD said the victim suffered injuries because of the crash.

“The suspect did not render aid, nor did he provide the information required by law when involved in a collision,” APD said.

Police described the suspect as a 5’8” to 5’9” White man approximately 65 to 75 years of age with a medium to heavy set build and short, grey hair.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Ford Expedition King Ranch Edition with heavy front-end damage, primarily on the right side. Police said it had a permanent disability blue placard hanging from the rearview mirror, a TX tag sticker next to the rearview mirror, a vanity front plate, a roof rack and a sunroof.

APD asked that anyone with any information submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.