AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault in north Austin, police said in a news release Friday.

At approximately 8 a.m., May 5, officers responded to the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard for the assault, the release said.

According to police, the male victim, who was not identified by police Friday, was standing in a parking lot waiting for a ride to work, when another man approached him. Then, police said there was a verbal exchange between the two men when the suspect pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

Police said the suspect was possibly scared away by a passing vehicle, and he walked away headed southbound, crossing West Rundberg Lane.

Detectives believe the suspect lives in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard, according to police.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic

Male

30 to 40 years of age

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, dark socks, light-colored slides and a blue skull cap.

Anyone with information or video of the incident may submit a tip anonymously by contacting the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.