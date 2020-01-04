APD searching for 2 suspects in east Austin stabbing Friday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is searching by helicopter for two suspects involved in a stabbing in east Austin on Friday night, APD reports.

According to APD, Air 2 is searching the area of the 1000 block of Springdale Road near Prock Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports that a female in her 20s was taken to a local trauma facility with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

There was another, highly reported fatal stabbing that occurred early Friday morning on South Congress Avenue. A suspect is in custody in that incident and there is no evidence linking either Friday incidents together.

