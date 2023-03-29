AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a man accused of attacking a man in downtown Austin last month, according to an APD news release.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Feb. 27, personnel with Austin-Travis County EMS were flagged down by someone who reported an unidentified man was assaulted in the northeast corner of East Seventh Street and Trinity Street, the release said.

According to police, the victim had severe injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital. Furthermore, his injuries included multiple skull fractures, swelling of the head and severe brain trauma.

ATCEMS medics contacted APD, and an investigation into the incident began, the release said.

Police said the man who attacked the victim was accompanied by two other men. All three of them ran north on Trinity Street toward Ninth Street after the incident.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic Male

21 to 26 years of age

Slim build

Black hair, facial hair patch on the chin

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering on the front and back, blue jeans shorts, black and white shoes, and a gold medallion chain

According to police, the victim has been intubated since the assault.

Anyone with information or video of the incident may submit a tip anonymously by contacting APD Aggravated Assault Detective McCameron via email at Daniel.mccameron@austintexas.gov. You can contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.