AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting an older woman in south Austin last month, according to a news release from APD.
Shortly before 10 a.m., June 14, officers responded to the 2500 block of Wallingwood Drive in reference to the assault, the release said.
The suspect assaulted the woman when he was told he was trespassing at an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting on Wallingwood Drive, according to police.
The suspect is described as:
- White man
- 30-40 years of age
- 6’ tall
- Thin build, approximately 150 lbs
- Short/shaved dirty blonde hair
- Last seen wearing a long shirt and dark pants
Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Child Abuse unit at (512) 974-6880. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.