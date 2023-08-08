AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting an older woman in south Austin last month, according to a news release from APD.

Shortly before 10 a.m., June 14, officers responded to the 2500 block of Wallingwood Drive in reference to the assault, the release said.

The suspect assaulted the woman when he was told he was trespassing at an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting on Wallingwood Drive, according to police.

The Austin Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of assaulting an older woman in south Austin. | Courtesy Austin Police Department

The suspect is described as:

White man

30-40 years of age

6’ tall

Thin build, approximately 150 lbs

Short/shaved dirty blonde hair

Last seen wearing a long shirt and dark pants

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Child Abuse unit at (512) 974-6880. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.