AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department (APD) said it was searching for a man in connection with a central Austin assault that happened Oct. 14.

APD detectives said the man was a person of interest in the investigation and asked for public assistance identifying him.

Police described the person of interest as a white man with a heavy build in his late 20s to mid-30s. APD said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers with white stripes on the sides.

According to APD, the assault occurred at The Ballroom at Spiderhouse, located at 2906 Fruth Street between 4:57 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. Oct. 14.

Anyone with any information was asked to submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.