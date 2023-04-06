AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a February aggravated assault incident in north Austin, according to an APD news release.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., Feb. 25, the suspect walked into a convenience store, located at 11800 Metric Blvd., the release said.

The suspect then “became combative” after a store employee asked him to leave, according to police. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a large knife and tried to stab the store employee, the release said.

The suspect description is below:

Hispanic male

30 to 35 years of age

150-160 lbs.

Small beard on his chin

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored bucket hat, and dark jeans

Image provided by the Austin Police Department

Anyone with any information should submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.