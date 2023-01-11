AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said detectives were searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in north Austin twice.

APD said in the evening hours of Jan. 4 and 8, a man pointed a gun at an employee while robbing the convenience store in the 800 block of Thurmond Street.

After both robberies, the suspect walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Detectives believe the suspect targeted this location twice just days apart,” APD said.

The suspect was described as a 5’ 10” tall Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 35. APD said the suspect weighed approximately 200 lbs. and was clean-shaven with “extensive” tattoos on his hands and wrists

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Red hooded sweatshirt

Red Houston Oilers baseball cap

Light-colored pants/shorts (respectively)

Several gold chains with an “AK47” pendant

Wristwatch on his right hand

White and red Air Jordan-style shoes

Images of suspect in Thurmond Street robberies (APD photos)

APD asked anyone with information to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.