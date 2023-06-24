AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department earlier this week took to social media to request the public’s help in finding a homicide suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in March in north Austin, according to APD.

On March 18, officers found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Barry Dockery, lying in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Deen Avenue with a gunshot wound. ATCEMS attempted life-saving measures, but Dockery was later pronounced dead.

Brittany Curry, 32 at the time, was arrested in connection with the homicide, according to APD. Additionally, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in arresting a second suspect, Kendra Johnson, 33, at the time of the arrest.

Police also named Steve Gregory Bryant, 36, as a third suspect. According to police, Bryant has an outstanding warrant for homicide, and anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to submit a tip anonymously via the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program.

Bryant is described by police as a 36-year-old Black man, 6 feet and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone who submits information leading to Bryant’s arrest could earn a reward of up to $1,000, according to police.