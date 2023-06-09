AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said detectives were searching for a driver suspected of a hit-and-run crash in east Austin earlier this week.

APD said officers responded to the crash June 4 at approximately 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Harvey Street.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck hit and forced a driver of an SUV onto the sidewalk. The crash then caused the SUV driver to hit a residential fence and telephone pole.

APD said the driver of the SUV did not have any life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash; however, the driver of the pickup left the scene without attempting to render aid or call 9-1-1.

Austin Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored, newer model Dodge Ram pickup truck with black-colored rims. APD said the vehicle was possibly green and could have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle was asked to contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.