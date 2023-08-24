Austin Police officers were searching for three suspects wanted in a downtown Austin robbery. | Courtesy Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects allegedly involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven in downtown Austin last week, APD said in a news release Thursday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Aug. 16, officers responded to the incident at 7-Eleven, 411 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects entering the stores and getting several fountain drinks before starting an argument with the cashier, the release said.

According to police, the store employee noticed one of the suspects had stolen a can of Pringles as they left. The store employee chased the suspects outside trying to retrieve the unpaid item and was allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects, the release said.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Black Female

17-25 years of age

Heavy build

Pierced nose and tattoo on right forearm

Last seen wearing a purple hair bonnet and gray headwrap, gray tank top, gray shorts, black Nike slides, mismatched socks.

Suspect #2 is described as:

Black Female

17-25 years of age

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Thrasher” across the chest, black Nike sweatpants, brown slides.

Suspect #3 is described as:

Black Male

17-25 years of age

Medium build

Jaw-length braids or twists

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red gym shorts and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.