APD searching for 3 men who shot and robbed bar patrons in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help identifying three men who they said entered a bar on Sunday and shot two people before fleeing.

Investigators said the three men entered “Oscar’s Backyard” on FM 969 in east Austin where they fired guns and demanded money from the patrons. A police report shows that two people were struck and were hospitalized for their injuries, but were later released.

APD has released the following composite images and descriptions of the men.

Suspect #1

Suspect #1 (Austin Police Department)

Black male with light to medium complexion

Approximately 6’2”, 250 lbs

Estimated to be in his mid-30s

Bald or wearing black head covering

Clean shaven

Last seen wearing a black windbreaker with hood and white emblem on chest, dark pants and dark-colored gloves with red and white emblem

Suspect #2

Suspect #2 (Austin Police Department)

Black male with dark complexion

Approximately 5’7”, heavyset build

Estimated to be in his mid-30s

Clean shaven

Last seen wearing a black hoodie with hood pulled up and dark pants

Suspect #3 (No Sketch)

Black male with dark complexion

Approximately 5’11”, medium build

Estimated to be in his mid-30s

Clean shaven

Last seen wearing charcoal grey hoodie with hood pulled up and black pants

If you recognize these men or know anything about the crime, you are encouraged to call the Austin Police Department’s robbery tip-line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. The police are also looking for any pictures and videos from the incident.