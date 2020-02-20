APD searching for 3 men who shot and robbed bar patrons in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help identifying three men who they said entered a bar on Sunday and shot two people before fleeing.
Investigators said the three men entered “Oscar’s Backyard” on FM 969 in east Austin where they fired guns and demanded money from the patrons. A police report shows that two people were struck and were hospitalized for their injuries, but were later released.
APD has released the following composite images and descriptions of the men.
Suspect #1
- Black male with light to medium complexion
- Approximately 6’2”, 250 lbs
- Estimated to be in his mid-30s
- Bald or wearing black head covering
- Clean shaven
- Last seen wearing a black windbreaker with hood and white emblem on chest, dark pants and dark-colored gloves with red and white emblem
Suspect #2
- Black male with dark complexion
- Approximately 5’7”, heavyset build
- Estimated to be in his mid-30s
- Clean shaven
- Last seen wearing a black hoodie with hood pulled up and dark pants
Suspect #3 (No Sketch)
- Black male with dark complexion
- Approximately 5’11”, medium build
- Estimated to be in his mid-30s
- Clean shaven
- Last seen wearing charcoal grey hoodie with hood pulled up and black pants
If you recognize these men or know anything about the crime, you are encouraged to call the Austin Police Department’s robbery tip-line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. The police are also looking for any pictures and videos from the incident.