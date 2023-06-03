AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for three men in connection with a shooting that injured a man in March.

Detectives said the shooting occurred March 8 at 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Interstate 35 Frontage Road heading northbound.

APD officers and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound in one leg. APD said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit said they believed the victim and another man were walking when one of three suspects, unknown to the victims, shot at them.

Police said the suspects were traveling in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that was last seen heading north on the frontage road.

Austin Police provided the suspect descriptions below.

Images of three suspects (APD photos)

According to police, the first suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man that is approximately 30 years old. Police said he had a gap in his front teeth, and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a Nike hat.

Police described the second suspect as a shorter Hispanic man with a thin build approximately between the ages of 25 and 30. The man was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a money print hat with a marijuana leaf logo.

The third suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a medium build that is approximately 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, according to police.

APD provided the suspect vehicle description below.

Image of the suspect vehicle (APD photo)

APD said the suspect vehicle was a 2014 or newer Silver Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with black wheels, black running boards and tow mirrors.

Anyone with information related to this incident was asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4940. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.