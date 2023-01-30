AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men suspected in a violent carjacking in north Austin, according to a APD news release.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., Jan. 15, officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, the release said.

The suspects pulled out guns, held the victim at gunpoint and pulled him out of the vehicle, police said. The suspects then hit the victim in the head with their guns, according to the release.

Police said the suspects left the scene with the stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned at an Exxon gas station, located at 9704 Giles Lane.

Suspect #1 is described below:

Hispanic male

Early 20’s years of age

Thin to medium build

Bowl cut

Short beard

Tattoos on both arms and chest

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, surgical mask, dark hoodie, and dark pants

Suspect #2 is described below:

Hispanic male

Early 20’s years of age

Thin to medium build

Bowl cut

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, surgical mask, dark hoodie, and dark pants

Anyone with any information about this case should contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. Tipsters can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.