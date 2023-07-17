AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department did a follow-up investigation in a field Monday in Pflugerville in connection with the case of a man accused of multiple murders.

APD said the investigation was off Farm-to-Market Road 1825, the same area APD, Pflugerville Police and the FBI searched July 12 in relation to a case connected with Raul Meza Jr. APD said it couldn’t provide any details about the investigation since it is ongoing.

Meza, 62, is in Travis County Jail and faces two murder charges, a capital murder charge and a charge for unauthorized use of a vehicle after confessing to the murder of his roommate, 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, the arrest affidavit said.

APD said it believes Meza is connected to “multiple murders” and is looking into eight to 10 cold cases in which he could be involved.

Meza also told detectives he was responsible for the 2019 killing of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton, according to an arrest affidavit. He was previously convicted in the 1982 killing of an 8-year-old girl.

Meza was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on May 25 and has a bail of more than $3 million.