AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department requested public help to identify the suspect in its 31st robbery series of 2022.

Police said the robberies occurred July 9 at 2:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive and July 17 at 12:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Oltorf Street.

The suspect was described as a Black man in their early to mid-20s. He is approximately 6-foot, 3-inches tall, with a muscular build and chinstrap beard.

During the July 9 robbery, the suspect took out a firearm and demanded money from the cashier, according to police. A similar incident occurred during the July 17 robbery.

Anyone with information about these incidents was asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.