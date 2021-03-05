APD searches for suspect in 2 north Austin food truck robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspect accused in two north Austin food truck robberies that happened within two hours of each other early Monday morning.

Police said the first robbery took place at 1:10 a.m. at Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos on North Lamar Boulevard. Two workers were closing up when the suspect approached them and held them at gunpoint. He demanded money, ran away and got into a white sedan before driving off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the second robbery happened at about 2:31 a.m. at Taqueria la Chilanguita Food Stand on East Rundberg Lane. The suspect approached four workers who were closing and tried to rob them at gunpoint. One worker hit the suspect with a pan and threw hot oil on him. The suspect then left.

No one was hurt in either robbery, police said.

APD describes the suspect as a Black man between 5’8″ and 6′ tall, armed with a silver/black gun, last seen wearing all black clothing. He may have burns from hot oil.

Suspect accused in two north Austin food truck robberies early Monday morning (APD Photo)

Anyone with information about the robberies can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.

This is not the first time Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos has been robbed at gunpoint. APD reported the food truck was targeted back in January, during another string of food truck robberies.