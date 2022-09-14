AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for public assistance in identifying a robbery suspect from a Sept. 7 incident at an east Austin gas station.

APD said at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 7, officers responded to the robbery call in the 1200 block of Montopolis Drive.

Officers said the suspect attacked several employees at the business before leaving with stolen merchandise.

“One employee was taken to the hospital after suffering several injuries during the robbery,” APD said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 40 with short black hair pulled tight to the scalp with a bun on the back. APD said the suspect was approximately 6’0” tall with a thin build.

APD said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and gray and white shoes. He was also seen riding a dark-colored bike.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.