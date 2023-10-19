AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it was searching for a man in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred Sept. 4 in downtown Austin.

APD said the assault occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Brazos Street.

Aggravated assault suspect seen on surveillance video (APD photo)

According to police, the suspect was seen on surveillance video near San Jacinto Boulevard minutes before trying to get the attention of two people on Brazos Street.

Police said the victims told police the suspect pointed a handgun at them as they walked past an alley on Brazos Street. The victims said they ran away from the suspect, who police said left the area through the alley.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man between 30 to 40 years of age with a medium to heavy build. Police said he was armed with a handgun and was last seen wearing a bright lime green t-shirt, red shorts, black ball cap, black facemask, black shoes and a gray/black backpack.

According to police, the suspect possibly frequents the downtown area.

APD said anyone with any information could submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477, and a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.