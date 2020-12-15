AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for two men accused of beating up an elderly man and robbing him at a car wash in October.

The robbery happened Oct. 5 just before 8 a.m. at a car wash in the 5400 block of Cameron Road. That’s in between Broadmoor Drive and Corona Drive.

Two men went up to the victim, who was washing his car, and started hitting him, police said. The man fell to the ground, and the suspects continued to assault him as they looked through his pockets.

According to police, the two men also looking in the victim’s car for valuable items. They then ran away with money from the elderly man.

The suspects were last seen walking northbound on Cameron Road, officers said. The victim received minor injuries.

Below are descriptions and photos of the suspects provided by APD on Tuesday.

Suspect #1:

Black man between 20 and 25 years old

Around 5’9”

Heavy build, roughly 220 pounds

Black hair – short on sides, tall on top

Tattoos on back of each hand

Last seen wearing blue, yellow and red “Jewel House” zip-up hoodie, blue sweat pants, Nike “Retro 6 Olympic” shoes, and a long gold chain with pendant

Suspect #2:

Black man between 20 and 25 years old

Around 5’6”

Average build, roughly 140 to 150 pounds

Last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark grey cargo shorts and black high-top shoes

Car wash assault, robbery suspects from October (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. Information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.