AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Police identified the woman as Elizabeth Lopez, 22.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers responded to a crash in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane and found Lopez unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The suspect left the area immediately after the shooting in a light-colored sedan, the release said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.