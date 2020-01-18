APD says man arrested after assaulting 7-Eleven clerk while stealing bottle of Advil

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say officers arrested a man Friday who allegedly got into a fight with a 7-Eleven clerk as he was trying to steal over the counter pain medicine.

APD was called to the 9400 block of Interstate Highway 35 service road in northeast Austin to a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found the convenience store to be in complete disarray. Food and snacks were scattered across the floor and a stand was knocked over.

The victim told police he saw the suspect, identified as Raybon Davis, 40, put a box of Advil PM in his pocket. The bottle was valued at $2.99. He said when he confronted him Davis denied having anything in his pockets.

The clerk said he tried to take the medicine from Davis but instead got into a fight with him. He said Davis put him in a headlock and shoved him into a wire rack knocking it to the ground.

The victim said Davis then fled the scene heading east on Rundberg Lane.

According to police, Davis returned to the store two hours later and approached the officers at the scene. He told them the victim offended him a day earlier which is why he came back to the store, to teach him a lesson by stealing the Advil. Police say he admitted to fighting with the victim.

Davis was arrested and charged with robbery by assault.