Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday. The APD homicide unit responded to the scene.

APD said officers forced entry into a residence and located a victim with “significant trauma.” The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call Friday. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Police said the disturbance was between known individuals, but there were currently no details on what the initial disturbance was about.

“We’re still working on our investigation at this point in time and trying to protect a lot of the other people that may be potentially involved,” Michael Bullock, an APD public information officer, said. “It’s a traumatizing event when it’s between known individuals.”

Police said there was currently only one suspect in the investigation. No one was in custody, although police will continue searching.

APD said there was no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident.

This case was being investigated by Austin police as its 42nd homicide of 2022.