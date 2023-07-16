AUSTIN (KXAN) — After responding to a homicide in southeast Austin on Sunday, Austin police officers were dispatched to another homicide around 8:30 p.m. in east Austin.

APD Cpl. Jose Mendez said a Hispanic man in his 40s was found dead near an abandoned building “with obvious trauma to his body,” near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Cameron Road. APD responded to the call at 8:28 p.m.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures when they found the man, but he was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m., Mendez said. The intersection is just east of Interstate 35.

Mendez said two people were involved in a “verbal altercation that led one subject to shoot the other,” and investigators think the two people knew each other. APD doesn’t have anyone in custody, but there’s a person of interest and Mendez said APD is “doing everything we can to locate the individual to determine what took place this evening.

The department sent a tweet about the investigation at 9:18 p.m. Mendez said this is being investigated as Austin’s 38th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s homicide tip line at 512-477-3588, or APD Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or by visiting austincrimestoppers.org.