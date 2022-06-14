AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday in east Austin.

APD said officers are responding to the homicide in the 1000 block of Springdale Road, which is the road’s intersection with Airport Boulevard. Austin-Travis County EMS said it was called at 4:18 p.m. about the shooting. Two people were taken to hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries at the time.

APD confirmed the people shot were men, and that one of them died at the hospital. The other man is excepted to survive his gunshot wounds. APD said.

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday on Springdale Road in east Austin. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

APD tweeted about the homicide at 5:45 p.m. and told people to avoid the area.

There’s no information on a suspect or suspects at this time, APD said.