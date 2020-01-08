APD responding after man stabbed in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police and paramedics are responding to downtown Austin after a man was stabbed Wednesday morning.

Officers said the incident happened in an alley near East Fourth Street and Trinity Street around 11 a.m.

The victim, a man thought to be in his 30s, was found with a stab wound in the chest, according to Austin-Travis County EMS and an officer on scene.

He has been taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries described as potentially life-threatening, ATC EMS said.

No one is in custody at this stage, APD said.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or 512-974-5245 and reference Incident number 20-0080660.