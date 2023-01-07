AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said detectives were looking for two suspects after an October armed robbery in north Austin.

APD said the robbery occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive.

According to a release, the suspects approached a man who was waiting for his co-worker in a parking lot. While armed with a handgun, they demanded the victim’s wallet.

“They brutally attacked the victim by hitting him in the head before taking his belongings,” APD said.

APD images of suspect one (left) and suspect two (right)

APD described both suspects as Black men and said they were approximately 5’6”- 5’10” tall with a thin build in their mid-20s to early-30s.

Police said the first suspect has short dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, red undershirt, black shorts, white socks and red shoes. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black socks and black sandals.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2016-2021 Honda Civic.

Image of suspect vehicle used in the Rutland Drive armed robbery (APD photos)

APD asked that anyone with any information should contact the police department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.