AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department released a video related to a Wednesday shooting and robbery at a gas station in south Austin.

According to detectives, the armed robbery occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Stassney Lane.

The surveillance video showed three armed juveniles entering the gas station store and rushing toward the clerk as they ransacked the store.

APD issued a viewer discretion warning for the video, saying it contained foul language and disturbing images. The video can be found here.

“One of the suspects towered over the clerk, holding the clerk at gunpoint as he tried to open the safe. The suspect fired at the safe several times close to the clerk. Luckily, no direct fire or ricochets hit the clerk,” APD said.

According to police, the suspects continued stealing items before leaving the store toward their vehicle. While leaving, police said one of the juveniles shot at the building toward the clerk inside.

APD said Robbery Unit investigators identified some of the suspects in this robbery as part of a group responsible for 11 other robberies that occurred earlier in the year.

According to police, the Violent Crimes Taskforce assisted the Robbery Unit in locating two suspects, and a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested. A third suspect, possibly a juvenile, has yet to be identified, according to police.

“While this robbery was solved and a potential series was avoided, the Robbery Unit has noticed an increase in aggravated robberies involving juvenile suspects, specifically violent robbery series,” APD said. “The Robbery Unit’s primary area of concern is repeat juvenile offenders within short periods of time. The Robbery Unit will be working with the Travis County Juvenile Prosecutors to identify proactive measures to reduce the recidivism of juvenile defendants.”

Anyone with any information related to this investigation should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

According to APD, a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.