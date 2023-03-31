AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police released new photos Thursday related to a May 2022 armed robbery in downtown Austin. Detectives said the man and woman in the photos were suspects in the robbery, and APD was seeking help to identify the individuals.

APD detectives said the robbery occurred at 5:51 p.m. May 23, 2022, in the 700 block of Trinity Street.

According to police, the two suspects approached a man in a nearby parking garage and pointed a handgun at him while demanding his belongings.

“One of the suspects chased the man on foot for several blocks in the downtown area before he could call the police,” APD said.

The first suspect was described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 35 and weighed between 140 and 180 lbs. Police said he had short black hair, as well as tattoos covering his entire back and shoulders and tattoos on his upper chest. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, pink/red underpants and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described as a Black woman with a heavy build between the ages of 18 and 35. Police said the woman had shoulder-length black hair and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with pink accents on its sleeves, black pants and black/white shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.