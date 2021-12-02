APD releases photos of suspects connected with north Austin homicide

APD is looking for two men in connection with a homicide Nov. 24 in north Austin. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police released photos Thursday of two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Nov. 24 in north Austin.

APD said Jose Juan Vasquez, 28, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd. The two men police are looking for are described as:

Suspect 1 Black man 35 years old 6’1′” with a large build Last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and white basketball shoes



Suspect 2 Black man 40 years old 5’10” and “heavy set” Last seen wearing a black T-shirt, torn blue denim shorts, red and orange running shoes and a black mask



APD said the suspects were in a black sedan, possibly a Ford.

A bystander called 911 to report that a man had been shot in the parking lot, police said. When officers arrived, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds. Vasquez was taken to a hospital, but died there after being treated at the scene. The Travis County Medical Examiner did an autopsy and said Vasquez died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

This was Austin’s 84th homicide of 2021, APD said.

If anyone knows anything about what happened or information on the suspects, contact the APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward, APD said.