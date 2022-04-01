AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle it said was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in east Austin.

APD said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 near Seventh Street and Pleasant Valley. Police said 67-year-old Ricardo Alvarado was hit by a white four-door sedan.

Austin Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle it said was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in east Austin. (Austin Police Photo)

Alvarado died from his injuries on March 8.

The car, which APD said could possibly be a Hyundai, had no license plates on the front of the vehicle and had damage to the front right side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.