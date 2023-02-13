AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a fourth suspect wanted in connection with an October 2022 homicide, according to a APD news release.

This stems from an investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway. Police later identified the teen as Andrew Clayton, 18, according to APD.

In January, police arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, as well as two juveniles, wanted in connection with the homicide, according to APD.

Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18 (Austin Police Department)

Previous records showed Castilleja was charged with capital murder.

According to police, the fourth suspect is believed to have connections to Castilleja and may frequent the north Austin and Round Rock areas.

(Images provided by the Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black woman, who was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, white shoes and a NASA sweatshirt with a large image of a Space Shuttle launch on the back, the release said.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide Unit at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.