AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released a drawing of a man Wednesday who was suspected of kidnapping a child in north Austin in November 2022, according to an APD news release.

At approximately 4 p.m., Nov. 30, 2022, officers responded to a restaurant in the 13000 block of the North Interstate 35 service road, the release said.

When officers arrived on the scene, a parent was picking up food and left the vehicle running with an 8-year-old child inside, the release said.

Police said the suspect entered the vehicle and drove away with the child inside. The 8-year-old was dropped off 3 miles from the scene on a sidewalk, the release said.

Later in the day, detectives found some items thrown out of the vehicle in the Riverside Drive and Pleasant Valley area, according to police.

Although the vehicle was found the next day, detectives are still searching for the suspect, the release said.

The suspect is described as:

Late 20 or early 30 years of age

Black man

5’10” tall

Medium build

Tattoo on right side of the face (unknown what word or letters)

Tattoos on the right arm

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black wave cap.

Anyone with any information should call 911, or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.